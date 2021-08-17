Redbox Gets Into the Kevin Hart Business

Already one of the more prolific programming forces in video streaming, comedian Kevin Hart is now taking his act to Redbox, the DVD rental kiosk company currently in the processes of trying to transform itself into an AVOD powerhouse.

Redbox has acquired 100 hours of standup specials and other funny (ostensibly!) funny shows from Hart's Laugh Out Loud (LOL) production shingle. The titles will be available on the Redbox app via the LOL! Network.

The lineup of comedy series, stand-up specials and television shows from LOL will include All-Star Comedy Jam: I'm Still Laughing, All-Star Comedy Jam: Orlando, Gary Own: True Story, Kevin Hart: What Now? All Access, DeRay Davis: Power Play, Shaq and Cedric the Entertainer Present All-Star Comedy Jam, and more.

Hart's series for now defunct mobile streaming service Quibi, a sendup of action movies called Die Hart, has been one of the most popular in a batch of shows acquired by Roku for the Roku Channel. Roku has renewed the series for a second season, rechristening the show as Die Harter.

In January, Hart signed a deal with Netflix, making the top subscription streaming service the home for his lucrative feature film career.

Redbox, meanwhile, expects to take its business public this year via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO. The company hopes to transition its nearly 40 million kiosk customers into regular video streamers.

“Kevin has created a media powerhouse and we’re excited to add Laugh Out Loud’s amazing and hilarious content to Redbox On Demand," said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand.

Added Laugh Out Loud CEO, Jeff Clanagan: "Our goal at Laugh Out Loud has always been to be where the audience is. We are comedy in color wherever, and whenever, our audience wants or needs a laugh. Redbox has been a dominant force in home entertainment for years, and we’re excited to partner with Redbox to bring our catalog of original series, stand up specials, and movies to millions of households throughout the country.”