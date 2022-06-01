'Real Housewife' Bethenny Frankel To Get MTV’s Reality Royalty Award

Bethenny Frankel, star of unscripted series including The Real Housewives of New York, Shark Tank and The Big Shot with Bethenny, will receive the Reality Royalty Award live during the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on June 5.

MTV said the Reality Royalty Award recognizes a legacy of reality greatness. Last year, the inaugural award was given to the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

In addition to her TV career, Frankel is known as a businessperson, author and philanthropist.

Frankel started BethennyBakes in 2003. The business was featured on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005. That led to her run on Real Housewives of New York and several Bravo spinoffs.

After BethennyBakes went out of business, she started Skinnygirl Cocktails in 2009. The business expanded into candy, popcorn, and apparel. The cocktail line was acquired by Beam Global for $120 million in 2011.

Frankel’s B Strong: Disaster Relief initiative has helped victims in Texas, Florida, Mexico, Northern California, Dominica, Guatemala, North Carolina, The U.S. Virgin Islands, the Florida Panhandle and most recently Ukraine.

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted will simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Night, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 and will also air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries. The MTV Movie & TV Awards will additionally simulcast on The CW.

Sponsors of the MTV Movie & TV Awards include Sonic Drive-In and Tostitos.

Executive producers for both the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa WhiteWolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive for both events. ■