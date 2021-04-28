‘The Big Shot With Bethenny’ Starts on HBO Max April 29

The Big Shot With Bethenny, a competition series hosted by Bethenny Frankel, premieres on HBO Max April 29. Entrepreneurs compete for a chance to be second-in-command to Frankel, founder of lifestyle brand Skinnygirl. “Through a series of real-life tasks and challenges, each aspiring mogul will be tested to see how far they can push their creativity and determination to rise to the top,” said HBO Max.

Two episodes premiere on April 29, with two more May 6, two more May 13, and the season finale May 20.

The Big Shot With Bethenny is produced by Evolution Media, B Real Productions and MGM Television with Mark Burnett, Alex Baskin, Douglas Ross, Barry Poznick, Bethenny Frankel, Jaimie Glasson and Brian McCarthy the executive producers.

Frankel was on Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City and was also a guest on the ABC series Shark Tank.

“Aside from motherhood, what truly defines me as a person is being a driven, passionate and hard-working woman determined to make the impossible possible,” she said when the series was announced last year. “My mantra is to come from a place of ‘yes’ and to find and create the solution... MGM has been neck-in-neck with me with ideas and their execution. I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue my long standing relationship with Mark Burnett on this series and pay this American Dream story forward.”