‘Bethenny & Fredrik’ Starts on Bravo Feb. 6

Bethenny & Fredrik, an unscripted show with Bethenny Frankel and Fredrik Eklund center screen, premieres on Bravo Feb. 6. Frankel founded Skinnygirl Cocktails and expanded the brand into a lifestyle empire that includes snacks, clothing and appliances. Eklund has done over $5 billion in real estate sales over the past 11 years, according to Bravo.

Bethenny & Fredrik sees the pair investing their money in real estate, as they look to sell multimillion dollar homes.

“Putting two big personalities on the same job definitely creates a lot of funny moments, but it also comes with plenty of challenges as they try to stay on the same page,” said Bravo, noting Eklund’s taste in caviar and Frankel’s focus on the budget.

Frankel was a contestant on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005, and started on The Real Housewives of New York City in 2008.