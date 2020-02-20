HBO Max Greenlights Bethenny Frankel Competition Series

HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of Bethenny Frankel series The Big Shot With Bethenny (working title).

A release date was not announced.

Mark Burnett produces along with MGM Television.

In each half-hour episode, contestants fight for the chance to work for Frankel's company, Skinnygirl, a lifestyle brand that provides practical solutions to women. In a series of real-life tasks and challenges, each contestant will put their creativity and determination to the test.

“Bethenny is that rare talent whose creative instincts are equal to her business acumen and working with her to create this series has been an amazing collaboration,” said Barry Poznick, MGM’s president of unscripted & alternative television and Orion Television. “We’re giving fans what they want, access inside Bethenny’s businesses so they can see how she runs her empire, all while offering one fan the chance of a lifetime to join her executive team. We’ve found the perfect home in HBO Max to bring this exclusive opportunity to viewers.”

Added Frankel: “Aside from motherhood, what truly defines me as a person is being a driven, passionate and hard-working woman determined to make the impossible possible. My mantra is to come from a place of ‘yes’ and to find and create the solution... MGM has been neck-in-neck with me with ideas and their execution. I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue my longstanding relationship with Mark Burnett on this series and pay this American Dream story forward.”

Frankel was on Bravo's The Real Housewives of New York City and was also a guest shark on the ABC series Shark Tank. She is also a New York Times bestselling author.