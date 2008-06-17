Public Wake for Tim Russert Tuesday

A public viewing wake for NBC News' Tim Russert will be held Tuesday from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. at St. Albans School, Cafritz Refectory, Mount St. Alban, located at Massachusetts and Wisconsin Avenues in Washington, D.C.

All visitors to St. Albans School should park in the parking garage located on the grounds of the Washington National Cathedral nearby. The school asks that visitors refrain from parking on neighborhood streets.

NBC will provide pool coverage, the network said,

A private funeral service and burial will be held Wednesday morning. It will be closed to the press and public.

There will be a private memorial service Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m. at the Concert Hall at the Kennedy Center in Washington, with MSNBC providing live coverage. Entrance to the memorial service is by invitation only.

Condolences may be sent to the Russert family by e-mail.