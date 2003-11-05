Production Trio Forms LSL Productions
Producers David Leaf, John Scheinfeld and Steve Ligerman have joined to form LSL Productions, with commitments for projects for PBS, American Public Television, Bravo and A&E.
LSL is producing Andy Williams: The Days of Wine and Roses, a two-hour special biography that will air on A&E on Nov. 23. The company's Jack Paar-Smart Television will run on PBS in December. Rosemary Clooney-Girl Singer is set for PBS in March 2004 and Andy Williams-My Favorite Duets will be distributed to public TV stations by American Public Television.
In 2004, LSL will produce the five-part series The 100 Greatest Television Characters of All Time for Bravo. The three also have produced Bob Hope-The Road to Laughter, which aired last May on public TV; Vintage Sinatra, which ran last August on American Public Television; and In Search of Heaven for the National Geographic Channel.
