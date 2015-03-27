Primetime Ratings: CBS Scores Win With Sweet 16

CBS led all broadcasters Thursday with coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament regional semifinals, averaging a 2.4 rating and 8 share among adults 18-49 in primetime. In overnight household numbers, tournament coverage on CBS and TBS drew a 9.1 rating, the best number for the Thursday Sweet 16 round of play since the tournament adopted its current TV format in 1991.

NBC tied with Fox for third at 1.1 / 4. The Blacklist drew a series-low 1.6, down 11% from last week. Leading off the night for NBC, Dateline: Real Blacklist was down 17% at 1.0. The Slap followed Blacklist with a 0.7, even with last week.

ABC finished second with a 1.9 / 6. Grey’s Anatomy was up 5% from last week at 2.2. Scandal was down 4% at 2.3. American Crime was even at 1.2.

On Fox, Bones returned from its midseason break to a 1.3, up one tenth of a point from its last new episode on Dec. 11. Backstrom was down one tenth of a point from last week at 0.9.

The CW drew a 0.2 / 1 with reruns.