Primetime Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Leads CBS

CBS got the win in Thursday prime, with Big Brother leading the way. CBS got a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. Just behind were ABC and NBC, both at 0.4/2.

Big Brother got a flat 1.0 and Love Island was up 33% to 0.4. CBS’ coverage of the Republican National Convention tallied a 0.2.

ABC had reruns of Holey Moley and To Tell the Truth, yet still posted a 0.4 in convention coverage.

NBC had reruns of The Wall and Law & Order: SVU, then a 0.3 with convention coverage.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.3/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and Cennet at 0.4, Exatlon up a tenth and Cennet flat, and Decision 2020 at 0.3.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe up 67% to 0.5 and Medicos at a flat 0.4. Destino 2020 got a 0.2.

Fox rated a 0.2/1 with MasterChef reruns.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Mysteries Decoded did a level 0.2 and a Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeat followed.