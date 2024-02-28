Prime Video Sets ‘Overcompensating’ Comedy Series

Prime Video has greenlit a new college-themed comedy series from actor/writer Benito Skinner titled Overcompensating.

The ensemble series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and A24, stars Skinner as a closeted former football player and homecoming king who becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs, according to the streaming service. The show show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are, according to Prime Video.

“The moment we heard this story from Benny, we knew it was an irresistible, bold story that would captivate and inspire our global Prime Video customers," said Amazon MGM Studios head of U.S. SVOD wholly owned development Nick Pepper in a statement.

Skinner will also serve a s executive producer of the series along with Jonah Hill, Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin.