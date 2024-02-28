Prime Video Sets ‘Overcompensating’ Comedy Series
Benito Skinner to star, produce college-themed series
Prime Video has greenlit a new college-themed comedy series from actor/writer Benito Skinner titled Overcompensating.
The ensemble series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and A24, stars Skinner as a closeted former football player and homecoming king who becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs, according to the streaming service. The show show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are, according to Prime Video.
“The moment we heard this story from Benny, we knew it was an irresistible, bold story that would captivate and inspire our global Prime Video customers," said Amazon MGM Studios head of U.S. SVOD wholly owned development Nick Pepper in a statement.
Skinner will also serve a s executive producer of the series along with Jonah Hill, Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.