Prime Video Looking Forward to Next Season in Super Bowl Spot

Amazon Prime Video is looking forward to next football season with a Super Bowl spot for Thursday Night Football that reminds viewers how much they’ll miss the sports after the big game is over, the trophy has been awarded and the confetti has been cleaned up.

The spot hangs a “closed” sign on this football season, but looks ahead to when the NFL is open again. And each football weekend will start next season on Thursday nights, when Prime Video will launch its first season as the exclusive national carrier of the TNF franchise .

Prime Video is releasing its Super Bowl spot on Thursday via social media at @NFLonPrime and online at amazon.com/tnf.

NBC has said it has sold out its Super Bowl commercials, with some advertisers paying as much as $7 million for a 30-second spot.

Prime Video previously ballyhooed the new logo for Thursday Night Football.

With the games streaming, Prime Video is planning more interactive features, including NextGen stats and polls. Prime Video is also planning to create new pre-game, halftime and postgame shows. ■