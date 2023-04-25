Pre-Show ‘The Tony Awards: Act One’ Streams on Pluto TV June 11

CBS and Pluto TV are partners on The Tony Awards: Act One, a live pre-show for The 76th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11. The streaming special happens 6:30-8 p.m. ET, when the first round of Tony Awards is presented on Pluto TV.

Hosts for the special will be named later.

FAST channel Pluto is part of Paramount, as is CBS.

CBS and Paramount Plus have the Tony Awards, celebrating the best on Broadway, that night from 8 to 11 p.m. ET. The Tonys happen at the United Palace in New York and Ariana DeBose is the host. DeBose’s stage credits include Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Hamilton, in which she was an original cast member. She was also in the film West Side Story, portraying Anita. DeBose hosted the Tonys in 2022 as well.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Pluto TV to kick off this year’s Tony Awards celebration,” Jack Sussman, executive VP of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS, said. “This cross-company partnership allows us to utilize the breadth of the Paramount Global family to bring the best of Broadway into homes of more viewers than ever before.”

Viewers can access the pre-show on their smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online.

The Tony Awards is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. CBS has aired the event since 1978.

“We’re excited to spotlight this live, exclusive pre-show event for Broadway’s biggest night,” Jeff Grossman, executive VP of content and business operations for Paramount Streaming, said. “Our partnership with CBS continues to bring even more programming from across the Paramount ecosystem to Pluto TV audiences for free.”

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are Tony Awards executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will direct.