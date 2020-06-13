'Pit Bulls & Parolees' on Animal Planet July 25

Pit Bulls & Parolees, about a rescue center that not only rehabilitates pit bulls but also employs staffers and volunteers released from prison, is on Animal Planet July 25. Tia Torres runs Villalobos Rescue Center in New Orleans. Workers there “strive to give a new lease on life to dogs that have been discarded, demonized and abused due to the reputation of their breed,” according to Animal Planet.

In the season premiere, Torres’s daughter Mariah works to rescue Mr. Crowley, a dog that was abandoned after his homeless owner could no longer care for him. Viewers also meet Alicia, an extremely emaciated dog, after she is brought to the Villalobos dog boutique in the French Quarter.

Pit Bulls & Parolees launched in 2009.

The season also sees Torres step in when a rural shelter meets capacity, and take a pit bull rescued from rough conditions in Kuwait. One of Torres’s twin sons is involved in a motorcycle accident, and the entire Villalobos crew pitches in to help with his recovery.

All past seasons of the show can be viewed on the Animal Planet GO app.

Pit Bulls & Parolees is produced for Animal Planet by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, and Rive Gauche Television. Rasha Drachkovitch, Billy Cooper, and Jen Bies Duffy are the executive producers for 44 Blue Productions. For Animal Planet, Lisa Lucas is executive producer and Robyn Salzman is associate producer.