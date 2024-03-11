Peacock's 'Apples Never Fall' Debuts, 'Girls5eva' Returns on Netflix: What's Premiering This Week: (March 11-17)

Peacock's mystery drama Apples Never Fall, and Netflix's debut of music-themed series Girls5eva lead the list of original content debuting this week.

The seven-episode series Apples Never Fall -- based on Liane Moriarty's bestselling novel -- debuts March 14 and follows a seemingly perfect family whose lives get turned upside down when the matriarch goes missing and family secrets begin to surface. The series stars Sam Neill, Annette Bening, Jack Lacy and Alison Brie.

The third season of music comedy series Girls5eva debuts on Netflix March 14, after Peacock streamed the series' first two seasons. The new season will continue to follow the exploits of a one-hit wonder girl group who reunite hoping to resurrect their musical careers.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of March 11-17. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

March 12, Boat Story (drama), Amazon Freevee

March 12, The Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (reality), Netflix

March 12, The Lionheart (documentary), HBO

March 13, Little Wing (movie), Paramount Plus

March 14, The Girls on the Bus (drama), Max

March 15, Manhunt (drama), Apple TV Plus

March 17, In Restless Drama: The Music of Paul Simon (music documentary), MGM Plus