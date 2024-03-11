Peacock's 'Apples Never Fall' Debuts, 'Girls5eva' Returns on Netflix: What's Premiering This Week: (March 11-17)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Peacock's mystery drama Apples Never Fall, and Netflix's debut of music-themed series Girls5eva lead the list of original content debuting this week.
The seven-episode series Apples Never Fall -- based on Liane Moriarty's bestselling novel -- debuts March 14 and follows a seemingly perfect family whose lives get turned upside down when the matriarch goes missing and family secrets begin to surface. The series stars Sam Neill, Annette Bening, Jack Lacy and Alison Brie.
The third season of music comedy series Girls5eva debuts on Netflix March 14, after Peacock streamed the series' first two seasons. The new season will continue to follow the exploits of a one-hit wonder girl group who reunite hoping to resurrect their musical careers.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of March 11-17. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
March 12, Boat Story (drama), Amazon Freevee
March 12, The Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (reality), Netflix
March 12, The Lionheart (documentary), HBO
March 13, Little Wing (movie), Paramount Plus
March 14, The Girls on the Bus (drama), Max
March 15, Manhunt (drama), Apple TV Plus
March 17, In Restless Drama: The Music of Paul Simon (music documentary), MGM Plus
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.