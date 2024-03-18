Peacock Sets Documentary on WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Video)

Peacock will examine the life of WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt in a new documentary set to debut April 1.

The show, Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, looks at the career of the late Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, who was considered by observers as one of the most skillful, tenacious and creative WWE Superstars of all time, according to Peacock.

The documentary, narrated by Mark William "The Undertaker" Calaway, features interviews from WWE Superstars Hulk Hogan, Jon Cena, Becky Lynch, Triple H and Rotunda's brother Taylor Rotunda, as well as never-before-seen footage from the WWE archives, according to Peacock.