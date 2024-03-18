Peacock Sets Documentary on WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Video)
'Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal' debuts April 1
Peacock will examine the life of WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt in a new documentary set to debut April 1.
The show, Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, looks at the career of the late Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, who was considered by observers as one of the most skillful, tenacious and creative WWE Superstars of all time, according to Peacock.
The documentary, narrated by Mark William "The Undertaker" Calaway, features interviews from WWE Superstars Hulk Hogan, Jon Cena, Becky Lynch, Triple H and Rotunda's brother Taylor Rotunda, as well as never-before-seen footage from the WWE archives, according to Peacock.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.