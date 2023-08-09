Peacock Checks into 'The Continental' with New Trailer Prior to September Debut of Series

Peacock will explore the origins of the famed hotel The Continental featured in the John Wick film franchise as part of its limited series set to debut September 22, according to a new trailer.

The three-episode The Continental: From the World of John Wick follows the exploits of a young Winston Scott -- played by Colin Woodell -- as he charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in an attempt to seize the property where he will eventually take his future throne, according to the streaming service.

The series also stars Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb and Peter Greene.

Executive producers for The Continental include Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Albert Hughes, Kirk Ward, Greg Coolidge, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger.