Paramount Finishes Upfront With Gains in Digital, Programmatic
Company abandoned traditional upfront event
Paramount has virtually completed its upfront advertising sales, seeing a low- to mid-single-digit increase in volume in a soft market thanks to gains in digital video, programmatic sales and more brands seeking advanced audience targeting.
The upfront has been seen as a buyer’s market, with pricing under pressure because of advertiser concerns about the economic outlook and the impact the strike by writers and actors could have on network schedules next season.
Paramount skipped its traditional upfront presentation at Carnegie Hall, opting instead for smaller meetings with buyers and clients.
Also Read: NBCUniversal Finishes Upfront With Big Events Making Up for Weak Market
Sports has remained strong, even in a weak ad market, and Paramount portfolio’s, led by CBS’s coverage of Super Bowl LVIII, the National Football League and men’s March Madness, brought in ad dollars.
Other tentpole programming, including the MTV Video Music Awards, the Grammy Awards on CBS and Paramount Plus, the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, the CMT Awards and the Tony Awards on CBS and Paramount Plus, also drew sponsors.
In an unusual market, Paramount saw gains with more advanced advertising products, sources familiar with the situation said.
Paramount’s EyeQ offering of digital video, including streaming properties Paramount Plus and Pluto TV has doubled its upfront business since its launch in 2020.
Data and programmatic business also brought in additional business and 30% more brands employed Vantage, Paramount’s ad-targeting platform. More than half of Vantage’s business was done on a currency other than Nielsen.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.