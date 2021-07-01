OAR Certifies Tech Companies for Meeting Addressable Standards

Project OAR, the group started by Vizio to create standards for addressable advertising, has certified that several companies have met the Open Addressable Ready technical specifications.

The companies are LTN, Beachfront, FreeWheel, Invidi, Google, Adcuratio and Extreme Reach.

“Addressable advertising is going to play an important role in the future of TV advertising, and we are working to ensure scale, standards and technology to power this future,” said Zeev Neumeier, chief innovation officer for Vizio and steering community tech lead for Project OAR. “These partner certifications expand the OAR ecosystem so platforms and participants can use their preferred tech stacks or existing solutions.”

The OAR standard helps optimize ad inventory and utilize unsold and underperforming inventory, while enabling advertisers to target specific demographics and specific regions with localized ad content.

The certification means that the vendors have demonstrated their commitment to driving addressable TV forward by working directly with Vizio on watermarking and decisioning technologies.

For example, LTN’s metadata signaling services are compatible with every partner in the advertising ecosystem, and its workflow automations support every business model, Project OAR said. Extreme Reach has integrated OAR watermark encoding into media processing on its AdBridge platform. And Invidi is now OAR-certified, enabling addressable advertising with WarnerMedia programming across millions of Vizio TVs across the U.S.

Google recently completed its Project OAR certification for its Google Ad Manager video and advanced TV solutions.

Beachfront recently completed a national campaign across 125 broadcast DMAs and more than 3 million Vizio TVs, fully adhering to the OAR technical specifications. Comcast-owned FreeWheel, also recently completed trials of live national addressable TV ad campaigns on OAR-enabled Vizio TVs.

Adcuratio and partners ViacomCBS and Fox delivered one of the largest national addressable advertiser campaigns across broadcast and cable networks, including the first-ever execution during live sports.

The certification also enables technology partners to work more closely with OAR steering committee members including Disney’s Media Networks, WarnerMedia, Comcast NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, Discovery, Hearst Television, AMC Networks, Fox Corporation, Scripps and Univision. They will also be able to connect with agency advisory committee members including Publicis Media, Omnicom Media Group, GroupM, IPG/Magna, Dentsu Aegis Network, Havas, Horizon Media and RPA.