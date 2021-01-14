ViacomCBS, Dish, Adcuratio Go Addressable in Broadcast Network Inventory

ViacomCBS and Dish Media said they began delivering addressable advertising impressions during live national broadcast network inventory using technology developed with Adcuratio Media.

A number of campaigns have run across Dish’s footprint in certain markets where CBS owns TV stations. The campaign’s target viewers at the household level via Dish set top boxes.

Most addressable advertising in national programming has appeared in the local commercial breaks. Being able to make commercials in network breaks on CBS addressable increases the inventory available to marketers looking to do one-to-one advertising.

“This breakthrough allows ViacomCBS to deliver the most powerful solution for our advertisers by combining the reach of national broadcast with the targeted relevance of household addressable,” said Mike Dean, senior VP of advanced advertising at ViacomCBS. “While cable networks have been addressable for years, addressable national broadcast has remained technically unreachable until now, making this a tremendous milestone for the industry and the future of television.”

“Implementing national broadcast enablement is a first for the industry, and a critical achievement in continuing to drive scale for addressable TV advertising,” said Tim Myers, Dish Media GM of strategy and products. “As innovators in the premium video ad space, Dish Media identified the need for this inventory to attract larger, national budgets, so we’re thrilled to partner with ViacomCBS, Adcuratio and Invidi to make this a reality for advertisers.”

Adcuratio’s signaling solution made, developed with ViacomCBS and Dish, make delivering the addressable campaigns possible.

“Adcuratio is excited to be leading the enablement of national addressable advertising on both broadcast and cable inventory and across multiple MVPDs,” said Harish Narasimhan, founder and CEO, Adcuratio Media. “Our platform and signaling solutions allow broader and faster ecosystem interconnectivity.”

Adcuratio’s enablement software provides each MVPD and each network at no-capex with the necessary tech innovation customized to their infrastructure and processes to enable national addressability without forcing an expensive conversion to a single technology standard.