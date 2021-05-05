Beachfront, Vizio Run Addressable Campaign Meeting OAR Specifications

Ad tech company Beachfront said it ran a national addressable ad execution on Vizio smart TV sets that met the specifications of the Open Addressable Ready consortium.

Open Addressable Ready (OAR) was formed in 2019, led by Vizio, to create standards that would make it easier to buy and execute addressable advertising campaigns.

“ Widespread and continued support for the OAR spec has been important, and this marks further momentum as we’ve fully executed an addressable campaign at the glass level,” said Adam Gaynor, VP of Network Partnerships for Vizio and steering lead for Project OAR.

Beachfront said the campaign ran in locally and nationally syndicated broadcast programming that was distributed to stations in 125 markets and seen in more than 3 million homes with Vizio TV equipped with the OAR specifications. The content contained ads that were watermarked by the programmer, indicating that those ads could be replaced, if appropriate, as part of an addressable campaign.

“As advertisers continue to allocate media dollars across multi-platform viewing environments, it remains paramount that we deliver solutions and opportunities that are more accessible and effective for our marketing partners,” said Dan Callahan, senior VP of data strategy and sales innovation for Fox. “Across the Fox portfolio, we have premium content that reaches massive audiences and we combine that with forward-leaning ad opportunities that deliver precision and drives impact across our entire portfolio.”

Beachfront’s Unified Decisioning product chose which homes would see the addressable campaign. When appropriate the ads are inserted inside Vizio Smart TV.

“Over 60 million U.S. TV households are enabled for addressable advertising, yet addressable TV still represents a small portion of TV ad spend overall,” said Beachfront president and founder Frank Sinton. “Our work with Vizio helps programmers to unlock pent up addressable TV dollars from media buyers, which is particularly important at a time when media owners are looking to monetize traditional and streaming TV in a unified fashion through new technology.”

The campaign made it possible for different viewers of the same show to see different creative executions from same--a technique known as SASO, or single advertisers slot optimization. The campaign was bought direct, but Unified Decisioning is designed to work for campaigns executed programmatically.

Beachfront and Vizio will next work on enabling multiple advertisers’ commercials to appear during a given time slot--with different viewers seeing different spots based on each advertisers’ targeting. That’s known as multiple advertiser slot optimization or MASO for those of you scoring at home.

“Our tests proved Beachfront’s platform can scale to support full programmatic optimization for single and multiple advertisers,” said Gaynor. “This means Vizio’s addressable capabilities can support the broad and increasing demand of advertisers aiming to come direct-to-device.”