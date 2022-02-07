Nielsen Starts Program Highlighting Diverse-Owned Media for Sponsors

Nielsen said it has launched a Diversity Media Equity Program, which is designed to highlight minority-owned media companies to advertisers and media buyers.

Canela Media, a Latina-owned media company, was part of a pilot initiative and the number of campaigns it had that were measured by Nielsen tripled.

“We’re excited about Nielsen's commitment to bringing more visibility and support to minority-owned businesses,“ said Isabel Rafferty, founder and CEO of Canela Media. “Our partnership with Nielsen has enabled us to deliver the granular level of transparency and measurement our clients demand. Nielsen has been a tremendous partner; they understand our business and offer us valuable insight for campaign optimization and advertising efficacy.”

Nielsen, along with Procter & Gamble, has seeded a $130,000 reimbursement program with the National Minority Supplier Development Council to help cover certification fees for diverse-owned media suppliers who qualify. Certification is frequently required by large companies to qualify for diverse investment.

“Nielsen is investing in diverse-owned media by getting rid of historical barriers in traditional measurement,“ Nielsen CEO David Kenny said. ”Advertisers and the media industry recognize the need to be more inclusive and want to ensure they reach an audience that is increasingly diverse. We are leading the charge to develop a consistent framework and metrics to help demonstrate the value of diverse-owned media.”

As part of the new initiative, Nielsen releases the Diverse-Owned Media Audience Reach and Profiles report. The report found that:

Hispanic-owned local TV reaches 61% of viewers 18-plus in markets ranked 101 and smaller where they are present including 24% of Asian Americans, 33% of Blacks and 39% of Hispanic viewers,

Asian American-owned local TV stations, where they are present in markets 1 to 48, reach more than 200,000 adults 18-plus.

Native American-owned radio reaches nearly 800,000 listeners across the U.S. with listeners spending almost seven hours a week on average in metro markets ranked 51-100. ■