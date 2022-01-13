Estrella Media Renews Local TV Measurement Deal With Nielsen

Estrella Media said it signed a multi-year deal renewing its local TV measurement deal with Nielsen .

Nielsen has opened the year with a couple of local renewals despite complaints that it undercounted local viewership during the recession, a lack of accreditation from the Media Rating Council and resistance to Nielsen’s plan to add broadband only homes to local market measurement.

Under the new deal with Estrella, Nielsen will provide a suite of analytic and performance services for Estrella’s stations in Dallas, Denver, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Phoenix and San Francisco.

Steve Mandala (Image credit: Univision)

“Estrella, like every media company, seeks full measurement of our audiences, and we are pleased to continue working with Nielsen to ensure every user, viewer, and listener is fully counted,” said Steve Mandala, chief revenue and local media officer for Estrella Media. “As our audience continues to grow, it is valuable for us to access the full suite of Nielsen’s measurement tools. While important to all broadcasters, it is especially relevant to Spanish language stations as over-the-air penetration among Hispanic households often doubles that of the general market.”

The stations will have access to Nielsen’s Local TV View, Nielsen’s Arianna overnight service, Ad Intel, Nielsen Scarborough and Nielsen Rhiza.

“Estrella’s commitment to ensuring Hispanic representation is unwavering, and we are excited to empower them in developing data-driven growth strategies, to better showcase their value to advertisers,” said Catherine Herkovic, executive VP, managing director, Nielsen Local TV. “The importance of capturing viewing from over-the-air homes is further demonstrated by the comprehensive measurement that Estrella will utilize to meet the needs of their audiences and advertisers.” ■