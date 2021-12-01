Steve Mandala Named Estrella Media Chief Revenue And Local Media Officer

Estrella Media said it named former Univision ad sales head Steve Mandala as chief revenue and local media officer, effective Dec. 1.

“Steve is a leader in Hispanic media and was instrumental in leading the revenue teams at Univision, NBCU, and Telemundo,” said Peter Markham, CEO at Estrella Media.

“He has a unique skill set to develop high-performing teams and highly successful advertising partnerships in multiplatform companies. He understands the importance of the U.S. Hispanic consumer and Estrella Media’s leadership in reaching our audience on all screens,” Markham said. “Steve is going to be a driving force behind our continued evolution and in creating value with our partners across our multiple platforms, accelerating our revenue growth both nationally and through our valuable local media assets.”

Mandala was president of ad sales and marketing at Univision until earlier this year, when the company was acquired by former Viacom CFO Wade Davis. Before Univision, he was with NBCUniversal as executive VP, cable entertainment sales from 2007 to 2012 and senior VP for Telemundo networks sales, marketing and distribution from 1999 through 2007.

He is replacing Jason Hall, executive VP, Advertising Sales

“This is a transformational time for Estrella Media with respect to serving our Hispanic audience and also continuing our digital and streaming transformation,” said Mandala. “I have spent my career developing and connecting this valuable audience with the brands and content they want to consume, and helping to lead the major Spanish-language networks in the U.S. to record revenues. I’m excited to be part of the team driving Estrella Media’s growth and brand across the industry.”

Estrella Media is a multiplatform company serving the Spanish-language market. It has a national broadcast television network and 17 owned and operated TV stations. It’s digital platforms including Estrella News and Estrella Games. ■