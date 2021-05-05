NewFronts: Estrella Launching AVOD Channel for Gamers

One of the shows on Estrella Games is '100 Latinos Dijeron'

Spanish-language programmer Estrella Media said it is launching a third free, ad supported streaming TV channel, Estrella Games.

The new channel is part of the “Experience Estrella. Everywhere” strategy the company unveiled at its NewFront presentation on Wednesday and during virtual upfront meetings with advertisers and media buyers..

Estrella differentiate itself from other Spanish language programmers by focusing on news, sports, game shows and reality programming.

“We amplify the voices of our fans and give them the content they want in an expanded digital and linear universe. It's time for our fans to Experience Estrella. Everywhere,” said Peter Markham, who became CEO after LBI Media emerged from bankruptcy last year and rebranded as Estrella Media .

Estrella Games, was planned as the first full-time Spanish-language game show channel, launched on Vizio’s SmartCast. On Wednesday Xumo, Game Show Network and Sony Picture Television also announced the launch of Sony Canal Competancias , a game show destination in Spanish.

Estrella Games will have multi-generational family and interactive programs including 100 Latinos Dijeron, La Mascara del Amor, Reto Famoso, Jugando co Patanito and Still Standing.

The channel joined EstrellaTV and Estrella News, which are on Pluto TV and other outlets.

The company said the EstrellaTV AVOD app will be available on Roku this month and Apple iOS this summer, with other platforms coming soon The app gives user access to the three streaming channels and 20,000 of on=demand programming.

EstrellaTV will continue to offer its programming on-demand through YouTube and has chosen Google Ad Manager for monetizing its live and on-demand streaming TV platforms.