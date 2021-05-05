Xumo Adds Game Show Channels With Game Show Network and Sony

NBCUniversal’s Xumo streaming platform, working with Sony Pictures Television and its Game Show Network is launching new ad-supported channels.

Game Show Central launched Wednesday and Sony Canal Competencias was scheduled to debut later this week.

Also launching is BBC’s Impossible game show network.

All of the channels will be up and running in time for Game Show Week, which runs May 17-23 on Xumo, which also carries channels for Family Feud and Deal or No Deal.

Game Show Central programs include trivia, work puzzle, physical games and competitions from the Game Show Network library. Titles including Winsanity, Idiotest and Baggage.

Sony Canal Competencias show challenge contestants’ knowledge and skills. Programs include Escape Perfecto, the Mexican adaptation of the SPT format Raid the Cage.

“This partnership is pivotal for Xumo and brings even more great entertainment options to millions of users across a multitude of devices,” said Stefan Van Engen, senior VP of programming and partnerships at Xumo. “We are looking forward to further partnering with Sony to highlight these marquee channels on Sony Bravia devices while aligning with Xumo’s own ‘Game Show Week’.”