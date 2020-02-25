Comcast Buys Ad-Supported Streaming Service Xumo

Comcast said it has acquired Xumo, an ad-supported streaming service.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Comcast said that Xumo will continue to operate as an independent business inside of Comcast Cable.

Comcast Cable already operates Flex as a streaming service for Xfinity broadband customers. Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit is set to launch Peacock, another ad supported streaming services launching April 15.

“The talented team at Xumo has created a successful, growing and best-in-chase set of streaming capabilities,” Comcast said. “We are excited for this team to join Comcast and look forward to supporting them as they continue to innovate and develop their offerings.

Xumo offers free, live and on-demand streaming entertainment and features more than 190 different genre-grouped channels.