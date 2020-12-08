Crown Media Launches Hallmark’s First AVOD Channel on Xumo

Crown Media continues to expand the streaming reach of its wildly popular Hallmark brand, announcing a deal to put a free-to-consumer Hallmark channel on the ad-supported video-on-demand platform Xumo.

The so-called "Hallmark Movies & More" channel represents Crown Media’s first AVOD partnership. The channel will offer a “curated sampling of original content” from the Hallmark library of holiday- and romance-themed movies and specials.

Also read: Hallmark Movies: Everything You Need to Know About the Middle-America-targeted Brand's Quest to Take Over Video Streaming

Quietly launched in November, Hallmark Movies & More has featured Crown titles including For Love and Honor, starring Rebecca Liddiard, James Denton and Natalie Brown; Once Upon a Winter’s Date, headlined by Nicky Whelan, Greg Vaughan Marina Sirtis; and Pumpkin Pie Wars, starring Eric Aragon and Julie Gonzalo.

Hallmark announced last month that it’s subscription video-on-demand play, Hallmark Movies Now, surpassed 1 million users.

Also read: Hallmark Movies Now Surpasses 1 Million Subscribers

Xumo said in October that it’s been averaging around 24 million active users since January, making it one of the more widely distributed AVOD platforms.

“In partnering with Xumo, we are creating yet another access point for new audiences to discover, sample, and enjoy our signature brand of feel-good programming,” said Erin McIlvain, executive VP of content strategy & distribution for Crown Media Family Networks. “Our foray into the AVOD space is an important step in our ongoing mission to maximize distribution of our content and attract new fans to our flagship linear channels and digital services.”

Added Stefan Van Engen, senior VP of programming and partnerships at Xumo: “Crown Media’s Hallmark brand is synonymous with tremendous quality, and will add greatly to our line-up of family-friendly providers. Hallmark Movies & More is bringing high caliber, flagship programming to millions of Xumo viewers who can now enjoy its library of fan favorites across our entire distribution network, which kicks off with the popular, upcoming holiday season.”