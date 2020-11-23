Hallmark Movies Now Surpasses 1 Million Subscribers
SVOD service, which launched in 2017, charges $5.99 a month for full access to libraries of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Hall of Fame
Crown Media announced Monday that its three-year-old SVOD service, Hallmark Movies Now, has surpassed 1 million paid subscribers.
Hallmark Movies Now charges subscribers $5.99 a month for full access to the programing libraries of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Hall of Fame, plus some original content.
Crown credits its annual “Movies & Mistletoe” programming event for driving subscription streaming signups. Each week starting in late October through the New Year, the platform posts a refreshed offering of movies from Crown Media’s large library of holiday programming, featuring more than 80 holiday-themed films.
Crown Media said that since the 2020 iteration of “Movies & Mistletoe” launched Oct. 23, Hallmark Movies Now app installs have increased by 128%.
When “Movies & Mistletoe” wraps up at the end of next month, Hallmark Movies Now will launch season seven of popular Hallmark Movies original series When Calls the Heart, dropping episodes weekly up until the linear Hallmark Channel launches season eight of the show in February.
Hallmark Movies Now will drop the first three episodes of When Calls the Heart on New Year’s Day, with the remaining seven episodes rolling out one at a time each Friday thereafter. Also the day after Christmas, subscribers can stream the 2019 holiday-themed special episode When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas.
Hallmark Movies Now is supported by Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, as well as through pay TV wholesale agreements with Comcast, AT&T, Dish Network, Cox Communications and Frontier.
Notably, Crown Media doesn't list Chromecast or Android TV as among the supported platforms. But last week, Crown did announce that Google’s YouTube TV is also now distributing the service.
