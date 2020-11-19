Hallmark Movies Now Launched on YouTube TV

Crown Media Family Networks said that its subscription video on demand service, Hallmark Movies Now, has become available via YouTube TV.

(Image credit: Crown Media)

YouTube TV subscribers can get Hallmark Movies Now as an add-on option for $5.99 a month, following a seven-day free trial.

The offering comes as the holiday season approaches, along with the service’s Movies and Mistletoe event chockablock with Christmas-themed content.

Related: Allison Bennett Upped at Crown Media

Launched in 2017, Hallmark Movies Now, provides access to nearly 1,000 hours of commercial-free Hallmark branded original content.

Hallmark Movies Now is also available on iOS, Android, Roku and Amazon Fire platforms.