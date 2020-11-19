Hallmark Movies Now Launched on YouTube TV
Add-on option costs $5.99 a month
Crown Media Family Networks said that its subscription video on demand service, Hallmark Movies Now, has become available via YouTube TV.
YouTube TV subscribers can get Hallmark Movies Now as an add-on option for $5.99 a month, following a seven-day free trial.
The offering comes as the holiday season approaches, along with the service’s Movies and Mistletoe event chockablock with Christmas-themed content.
Related: Allison Bennett Upped at Crown Media
Launched in 2017, Hallmark Movies Now, provides access to nearly 1,000 hours of commercial-free Hallmark branded original content.
Hallmark Movies Now is also available on iOS, Android, Roku and Amazon Fire platforms.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.