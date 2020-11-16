Allison Bennett Upped at Crown Media

Allison Bennett, director of corporate communications and media relations for Crown Media Family Networks (Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama), has been named VP, corporate communications and publicity.

Bennett is based in New York, reporting to chief communications officer Annie Howell.

Bennett expands her purview to include increased oversight of talent relations and events and will handle all budgeting for corporate communications and publicity.

Bennett has been with Crown Media since 2011. Her resume includes stints at TV Guide and MTV.

“Allison is a hugely talented strategist, writer and communicator, and she has established herself as an invaluable member of the Crown Media team,” said Howell.