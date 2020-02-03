After Bankruptcy, LBI Adopts Estrella Media Name

LBI Media, which emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last October, has renamed itself Estrella Media.

Estrella Media is owned by HPS Investment Partners. Lenard Liberman, who founded LBI, gave up his equity in the company as part of the reorganization plan.

The Spanish-language media company owns the Estrella TV Network and produces more than 2,500 hours annually of original programming at its Burbank studios.

Estrella Media unveiled a new logo with a four-pointed star.