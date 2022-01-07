New York Interconnect Renews Measurement Deal With Nielsen

Nielsen said that it signed a long-term renewal of its deal to provide local TV measurement to the New York Interconnect.

The Interconnect is a joint venture of Altice USA, Charter Communications and Comcast that sells local advertising across the New York market.

The New York Interconnect also licenses Nielsen Ad Intel, which provides competitive spending information.

Nielsen’s measurement data will be used to evaluate the performance of cable networks in the New York market and calculate the reach and frequency of local ad campaigns.

“Nielsen’s data aids NYI in prospecting as it details ad dollars spent in the New York market on a category and advertiser basis,” said Betsy Rella, VP of research and data for NYI. “We use Nielsen data in our sales collateral to help position our products in the marketplace. Additionally, with the use of Nielsen data, NYI is able to create posting reports for each client which serve as a ‘report card’ to ensure our local cable advertisers achieve the deliveries they expect.”

Rella said NYI was also enthusiastic about Nielsen’s commitment to shift from local ratings to measuring impressions.

“New York Interconnect is a valued client and industry leader, and we look forward to continuing to support the successful campaigns they create for their brands and advertisers,” said Catherine Herkovic, executive VP, managing director, Nielsen Local TV. “The support for impressions-based buying as evidenced by NYI’s enthusiasm and solidarity is a testament to the imperative across the industry, and Nielsen’s progress lays the groundwork for implementing Nielsen One across local, national and digital measurement.” ■