Nielsen Says It Is Examining Its Operations in Russia

Nielsen said it is examining its operations in Russia at a time when several media companies have elected to shut down their activities there.

“Due to the escalating situation in Russia and Ukraine, Nielsen is actively working with its clients and vendors in Russia to pause new business and evaluating a plan for its existing operations in Russia,” Nielsen said in a statement.

Nielsen declined to elaborate on what was still operating in Russia. The company says it does not measure state-controlled media in the country.

On Wednesday, Discovery said it was suspending broadcasts of its channels in Russia.

Last week, CNN, Bloomberg and the BBC pulled their signals in Russia, citing new laws that make independent reporting a possible crime.

Meanwhile, one-quarter of the companies that advertise in Russia either suspended or reduced their media spending in that country following its invasion of Ukraine, according to a survey conducted by the Association of National Advertisers.

Also, the National Association of Broadcasters called on its members not to carry any state-sponsored programming tied to Russia. ■