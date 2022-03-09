Discovery Suspends Broadcasting The Channels It Airs in Russia
By Jon Lafayette published
Company joins CNN, others exiting Russia over invasion of Ukraine
Discovery said that it has decided to suspend the broadcast of its channels and other services in Russia.
Last week, news networks CNN, Bloomberg and the BBC pulled the signals they air in Russia.
The move followed Russia enacting a new law that Bloomberg said turned reporters into criminals, making normal journalism inside the country impossible.
In a filing with the SEC, Discovery said it does not believe that this action will have a material impact on its financial condition or results.
Meanwhile, a quarter of the companies that advertise in Russia either suspended or reduced their media spending in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, according to a survey conducted by the Association of National Advertisers.
Also the National Association of Broadcasters called on its members not to carry any state-sponsored programming tied to Russia. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.