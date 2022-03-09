Discovery Suspends Broadcasting The Channels It Airs in Russia

Discovery said that it has decided to suspend the broadcast of its channels and other services in Russia.

Last week, news networks CNN, Bloomberg and the BBC pulled the signals they air in Russia.

The move followed Russia enacting a new law that Bloomberg said turned reporters into criminals, making normal journalism inside the country impossible.

In a filing with the SEC, Discovery said it does not believe that this action will have a material impact on its financial condition or results.

Meanwhile, a quarter of the companies that advertise in Russia either suspended or reduced their media spending in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, according to a survey conducted by the Association of National Advertisers.