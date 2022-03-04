ANA Backs Russia Sanctions

A quarter of the companies who advertise in Russia either suspended or reduced their media spending in that country immediately following its launch of an unprovoked attack on the independent country of Ukraine.



That is according to an informal survey conducted by the Association of National Advertisers of the 180 members who responded. A little less than one-quarter of ANA countries do businesses in Russia.



One-third of the respondents said they planned to either stop or scale back advertising there.

ANA, in releasing the survey results, urged all its members to support the sanctions being imposed by the U.S. and other nations and to “seriously consider taking proactive steps to demonstrate that their companies and brands are part of the global effort to end the crisis in Ukraine.”



Russia has reportedly been shutting down independent media outlets critical of the war — and is likely to pass a law that uses co-opts the “fake news” moniker to censor negative news — while framing the conflict in state-controlled media as Russia's response to a war against a country run by neo-Nazis (Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish) and forced on Russia by NATO.

ANA also said the following were some of the responding companies’ suggestions as to what role marketing companies should play in such a crisis:



“We have a responsibility to be mindful of our activities during times of crisis. If we are connected to consumers and culture, we need to be thinking through the context within which our messages are received. Marketing also has a responsibility to be a force for good in these times.

“Help shape the narrative and ensure that media channels are being used appropriately.

"Whenever possible provide transparency and reliable information.

“Be transparent and aware about funding and the supply chain connected to the crisis. Also, be aware of how consumers and society are being affected and perceiving the crisis.

“Use marketing to deliver real consumer engagement opportunities that give people a voice and a way to help.” ■