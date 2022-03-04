CNN Stops Broadcasting in Russia as Law Changes
By Jon Lafayette published
Bloomberg, BBC also pull signals
CNN pulled the plug on its broadcasts in Russia as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law making reporting a crime.
“CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward,” a network spokesperson said Friday.
CNN still has journalists in Russia covering the country and the invasion of Ukraine.
Bloomberg and the BBC also stopped broadcasting in Russia.
“We have with great regret decided to temporarily suspend our news gathering inside Russia,” Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait said Friday. “The change to the criminal code, which seems designed to turn any independent reporter into a criminal purely by association, makes it impossible to continue any semblance of normal journalism inside the country.”
Bloomberg reported that the Russian legislation will impose prison terms of up to 15 years for people charged with spreading “fake news” about the military or calling for sanctions against the country.
Putin’s government has also been cracking down on independent Russian media outlets. ■
