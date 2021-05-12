Nickelodeon’s ‘Baby Shark’ Shows Sharp Ratings Teeth

Nickelodeon said its new series, Baby Shark’s Big Show! is generating big ratings two months since its TV premiere on March 26.

The network said Baby Shark is the No. 1 series with kids two to five years old across all of TV, averaging a 1.6 rating and delivering 121,000 preschoolers.

The series is based on the too-catchy song made popular on YouTube. Since it launched in 2015, it amassed more than 5.7 billion views, making it at the time the second most watched video on the platform.

On Nickelodeon’s digital platforms, Baby Shark had big boy numbers. It had 10.3 million views on the Nick Jr. YouTube channel in March and posted a 43% increase in April.

Baby Shark is the top property on Nick Jr. social, up from No. 7 in 2020.

Baby Shark content is the second fastest growing single IP content on the Nick Jr. YouTube channel, after only PAW Patrol, with an average of 1.4 million organic views and 2.8 million organic minutes watched within the first 30 days.

In VOD, Baby Shark has had 2 million transactions since launch. April’s totals nearly tripled those in March, with more than 875,000 transactions.

Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the global entertainment company behind the children’s brand Pinkfong, Baby Shark’s Big Show! follows Baby Shark and his best friend William as they have comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, make new friends and sing original catchy tunes.