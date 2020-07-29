Nickelodeon Gives ‘Baby Shark’s Big Week’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through July 26.

On the strength of 367.9 million TV ad impressions, a Nickelodeon promo for Baby Shark’s Big Week takes the No. 1 spot.

Our ranking is entirely dominated by cable networks, with Nick joined by HGTV, which hypes two of its shows — Build Me Up and Vacation House Rules — while TNT gives some love to The Alienist, and Investigation Discovery promotes Devil Among Us.

Notably, the Vacation House Rules spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (147) in our ranking, getting 47% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 367,900,861

Attention Score: 96.20

Attention Index: 140 (40% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $8,440,380

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,535

2) Build Me Up, HGTV

Impressions: 277,808,971

Attention Score: 96.16

Attention Index: 139 (39% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,219,429

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) The Alienist, TNT

Impressions: 215,047,339

Attention Score: 94.06

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 89%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,684,382

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $202,871

4) Devil Among Us, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 199,659,753

Attention Score: 95.69

Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $834,974

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,094

5) Vacation House Rules, HGTV

Impressions: 192,002,233

Attention Score: 96.69

Attention Index: 147 (47% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,482,563

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through June 21).

On the strength of 400.8 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Paramount Network’s Kevin Costner-led drama Yellowstone is number one.

Cable networks once again dominate our ranking, with Paramount joined by Nickelodeon, which promotes a Loud House/The Casagrandes marathon; Disney Channel, which declares that “We stand for humanity” in a spot that calls attention to its support of Black Lives Matter; CNN, with its continuing “Facts First” campaign; and HGTV, which hypes its new series Design at Your Door.

Notably, the Nick spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (148) in our ranking, getting 48% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Yellowstone, Paramount Network

Impressions: 400,834,587

Attention Score: 90.37

Attention Index: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,786,534

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,862,304

Impressions: 194,084,113

Attention Score: 96.92

Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $8,154,589

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $8,591

3) Black Lives Matter, Disney Channel

Impressions: 187,809,450

Attention Score: 95.81

Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,498,207

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Facts First, CNN

Impressions: 163,355,103

Attention Score: 96.54

Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $541,288

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Design at Your Door, HGTV

Impressions: 161,075,572

Attention Score: 96.08

Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,012,996

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through June 21).

On the strength of 400.8 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Paramount Network’s Kevin Costner-led drama Yellowstone is number one.

Cable networks once again dominate our ranking, with Paramount joined by Nickelodeon, which promotes a Loud House/The Casagrandes marathon; Disney Channel, which declares that “We stand for humanity” in a spot that calls attention to its support of Black Lives Matter; CNN, with its continuing “Facts First” campaign; and HGTV, which hypes its new series Design at Your Door.

Notably, the Nick spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (148) in our ranking, getting 48% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Yellowstone, Paramount Network

Impressions: 400,834,587

Attention Score: 90.37

Attention Index: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,786,534

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,862,304

Impressions: 194,084,113

Attention Score: 96.92

Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $8,154,589

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $8,591

3) Black Lives Matter, Disney Channel

Impressions: 187,809,450

Attention Score: 95.81

Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,498,207

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) Facts First, CNN

Impressions: 163,355,103

Attention Score: 96.54

Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $541,288

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Design at Your Door, HGTV

Impressions: 161,075,572

Attention Score: 96.08

Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 100%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,012,996

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00