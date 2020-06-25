Nick Greenlights ‘Baby Shark’ Series, Doo, Doo, Doo, Doo

Nickelodeon has greenlit an animated series that springs from the unforgettable kids tune Baby Shark.

The show, with the working title Baby Shark’s Big Show!, will be launched with a holiday special in December. Episodes of the series will start rolling out across Nick’s pre-school platforms in Spring 2021 in the U.S., followed by Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels internationally.

The network has ordered 26 half-hour episodes, which are being co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, parent company of Pinkfong, which turned the song about a shark family into a viral hit.

“Having the opportunity to dive deeper into this incredible world and create all-new storylines has been extremely exciting, and our head of preschool Eryk Casemiro and his team can’t wait to help grow the Baby Shark universe and fan base with an amazing new series that captures the heart and spirit of this beloved property,” said Ramsey Naito, executive VP, Nickelodeon Animation Production and Development.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

The series will follow Baby Shark and his best friend William on comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove as they meet new friends and sing original catchy tunes.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! is executive produced by Gary “Doodles” DiRaffaele and Tommy Sica, with Whitney Ralls serving as co-executive producer. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, Calif., with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, senior VP, Nickelodeon Preschool.

Baby Shark launched on YouTube in November 2015 and amassed 5.7 billion views, becoming the second most-watched video in the platform’s history. Nickelodeon got the rights to develop a TV show based on Baby Shark last year.

The consumer products division of Nick parent ViacomCBS is managing consumer products licensing worldwide, excluding China, Korea and Southeast Asia, for the Baby Shark property.