Nick Scores With Drake & Josh Flick

Nickelodeon topped the cable ratings for the week ending Jan. 8, earning the top three spots with the premiere and two replays of its original movie Drake & Josh Go Hollywood. The movie, based on the network’s TEENick TV series Drake & Josh, earned 5.43 million total viewers and 2.1 million tween viewers (ages 9-14) for its premiere Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET. Replays at 8 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 7 on Jan. 8 earned 5.31 and 4.85 million total viewers, respectively. The movie’s premiere posted the highest ratings of any TV movie on Nick in the past four years.

Drake & Josh the TV series began its third season on Nick in October and runs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. The show, created and executive-produced by Dan Schneider, follows the adventures of stepbrothers Drake (Drake Bell) and Josh (Josh Peck) and their little sister Megan (Miranda Cosgrove). Paramount Home Entertainment will release the Drake & Josh Go Hollywood movie on DVD Jan. 31.

For the week of Jan. 2 through Jan. 8, TNT averaged the most viewers in prime with 2.59 million, followed by USA with 2.44, TBS with 1.69 and Nick at Nite with 1.68.