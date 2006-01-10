Nick Scores With Drake & Josh Flick
By Anne Becker
Nickelodeon topped the cable ratings for the week ending Jan. 8, earning the top three spots with the premiere and two replays of its original movie Drake & Josh Go Hollywood. The movie, based on the network’s TEENick TV series Drake & Josh, earned 5.43 million total viewers and 2.1 million tween viewers (ages 9-14) for its premiere Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET. Replays at 8 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 7 on Jan. 8 earned 5.31 and 4.85 million total viewers, respectively. The movie’s premiere posted the highest ratings of any TV movie on Nick in the past four years.
Drake & Josh the TV series began its third season on Nick in October and runs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. The show, created and executive-produced by Dan Schneider, follows the adventures of stepbrothers Drake (Drake Bell) and Josh (Josh Peck) and their little sister Megan (Miranda Cosgrove). Paramount Home Entertainment will release the Drake & Josh Go Hollywood movie on DVD Jan. 31.
For the week of Jan. 2 through Jan. 8, TNT averaged the most viewers in prime with 2.59 million, followed by USA with 2.44, TBS with 1.69 and Nick at Nite with 1.68.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.