NFL Playoffs Continue; ESPN Punches Up ‘UFC 297’: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Jan. 20-21)

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet in an AFC divisional playoff rematch of their Dec. 10 regular season game.

This weekend’s schedule of live TV sports events begins on the gridiron with the NFL divisional playoff round.

Saturday’s NFL playoffs lineup features Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN and Green Bay Packers-San Francisco 49ers contest at 8:15 p.m. on Fox. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Detroit Lions at 3 p.m. on NBC, while the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Buffalo to face the Bills at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.

In the octagon, ESPN will distribute the UFC 297 pay-per-view event featuring a main event bout between middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. The co-main event features a women’s bantamweight fight between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva.

In men’s college basketball, top-ranked UConn faces Big East rival Villanova on FS1, second-ranked Purdue faces Iowa on FS1, third-ranked Kansas plays West Virginia on ESPN Plus, fourth-ranked North Carolina travels to Boston College on The CW and fifth-ranked Houston battles UCF on ESPN Plus.

Sunday’s women’s college basketball lineup includes top-ranked South Carolina battling Texas A&M on SEC Network, second-ranked Iowa meeting Big Ten rival Ohio State on NBC, third-ranked Colorado facing No. 6 USC on Pac-12 Network, and fourth-ranked North Carolina State hosting Duke on ACC Network.

ESPN2 will offer weekend third and fourth-round action from tennis’s Australian Open, while NBC and Golf Channel will offer weekend late-round coverage of the LPGA Tournament of Champions.