NewFronts: Vevo Adding Long-Form Content to Programming for CTV

Music-video service Vevo, pushing further into connected TV, said it will be adding more long-form content to its lineup.

At its NewFront presentation Thursday (May 5), Vevo executives said the new programming will include live performances and full-length concert footage.

Vevo is also looking to lean into dayparted programming, with more artist and celebrity takeovers of channels and new weekly music-video roundup shows.

“Vevo has embraced a TV everywhere strategy with a mix of linear channels and a new and improved Vevo on-demand app,” Jesse Judelman, senior VP of sales, Americas, at Vevo. “While you can find our popular on-demand app across all major platforms, Vevo is a keystone for linear streaming services. For example, after years of the Vevo app thriving on the Roku platform, we now also program multiple Vevo channels as a part of their FAST [free, ad-supported TV] lineup on The Roku Channel.”

Also: NewFronts Agenda Set With ‘Stream On’ Theme for Event

For advertisers, Vevo said it is developing dynamic, interactive ad experiences designed for the TV screen. Vevo is working with ad tech companies including TripleLift and Infillion to create the new ad units.

Vevo is also expanding Moods, its contextual offering. More mood categories are being created for advertisers to target.

“Just as different types of pop culture are being consumed more rapidly within the CTV environment, so are music videos,” Vevo president of sales & distribution Kevin McGurn said. “Vevo offers advertisers optionality of measurement, as well as unparalleled flexibility in how you transact with us.” ■