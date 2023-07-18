New York Jets To Take Flight on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

New York Jets running back Breece Hall in action against the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

The New York Jets will be the subject of the upcoming season of HBO’s Hard Knocks NFL training camp series launching August 8.

The five-episode series, narrated by Liev Schreiber, will follow the Jets and newly acquired, four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, throughout preseason training camp as they prepare for the upcoming season, HBO said.

The Jets were previously profiled on Hard Knocks in 2010 when the team advanced to the AFC Championship Game.

“NFL Films has a long and storied relationship with the Jets, from the early days of the AFL and Joe Namath’s ‘No. 1’ salute after Super Bowl III, to The Sack Exchange, and the team’s first appearance on Hard Knocks in the midst of back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances,” NFL Films executive producer Patrick Kelleher said in a statement. “The 2010 Jets changed the profile and the success of Hard Knocks forever. That Jets team made football fun for fans, and now we are excited for a new partnership with the iconic organization and HBO to create another chapter in both NFL and television history filled with great personalities and a roster striving to reach new heights of success.”

Other NFL teams profiled on Hard Knocks have included the Baltimore Ravens (2001), Dallas Cowboys (2002, 2008, 2021), Kansas City Chiefs (2007), Cincinnati Bengals (2009, 2023), Miami Dolphins (2012), Atlanta Falcons (2014), Houston Texans (2015), Los Angeles Rams (2016, 2020), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018), Oakland Raiders (2019), Los Angeles Chargers (2020), and Detroit Lions (2022).