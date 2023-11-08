Netflix Dishes Up Second Season of ‘High on the Hog’ Food Docu Series
Four-part series looks at the influence of African-American cuisine on America
Netflix has set a November 22 premiere date for the second season of its original documentary series High on the Hog: How African-American Cuisine Transformed America.
The series, based on Jessica B. Harris' book of the same name, will focus its second season on the culinary renaissance that flourished in the U.S. post-emancipation, according to Netflix. The first season of the series aired in 2021.
The series, hosted by Stephen Satterfield, will travel to Louisiana, Chicago, New York City, Atlanta and Los Angeles to highlight innovators who harness the power of food to reclaim history, connect generations, and mobilize social justice movements, said the streaming service.
High on the Hog is executive produced by Roger Ross Williams, Geoff Martz, Craig Piligian, Sarba Das, Fabienne Toback, Karis Jagger, Jessica B. Harris, Stephen Satterfield, and Michele Barnwell.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.