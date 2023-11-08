Netflix Dishes Up Second Season of ‘High on the Hog’ Food Docu Series

Netflix has set a November 22 premiere date for the second season of its original documentary series High on the Hog: How African-American Cuisine Transformed America.

The series, based on Jessica B. Harris' book of the same name, will focus its second season on the culinary renaissance that flourished in the U.S. post-emancipation, according to Netflix. The first season of the series aired in 2021.

The series, hosted by Stephen Satterfield, will travel to Louisiana, Chicago, New York City, Atlanta and Los Angeles to highlight innovators who harness the power of food to reclaim history, connect generations, and mobilize social justice movements, said the streaming service.

High on the Hog is executive produced by Roger Ross Williams, Geoff Martz, Craig Piligian, Sarba Das, Fabienne Toback, Karis Jagger, Jessica B. Harris, Stephen Satterfield, and Michele Barnwell.