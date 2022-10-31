NBCU’s Peacock To Stream Programming from Hallmark
Branded hub will off simulcasts of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama channels
NBCUniversal’s Peacock announced an unusual deal with Hallmark Media under which Peacock will stream Hallmark’s linear channels and offer its content on demand.
Beginning Wednesday, Peacock’s homepage will include a dedicated hub where viewers can find Hallmark’s offerings.
The hub will feature live simulcasts of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama, making Peacock into a mini multichannel video programming distributor.
“As we continue to make Peacock a premium streaming destination, Hallmark is exactly the type of brand we want to align with,” Kelly Campbell, NBCUniversal president of Peacock, and direct-to-consumer, said. “Through this groundbreaking partnership, we’re giving Hallmark viewers a unique viewing experience while continuing to grow our audience, boosting engagement across both brands.”
In addition to the live Hallmark channels, Peacock subscribers have on-demand live and next-day access to Hallmark movies and series, including When Calls the Heart.
Classic Hallmark holiday movies will also be available via Peacock.
NBCUniversal said Peacock now has about 15 million subscribers. In the third quarter, the service lost $614 million on revenue of $5.6 million. NBCU has been moving next-day availability of programming from NBC and the company’s cable channels, including Bravo, to Peacock this year with the expiration of a distribution agreement with Hulu. NBCU owns a minority stake in Hulu, which is controlled by The Walt Disney Co.
As an independent, Hallmark faces headwinds in streaming. The Hallmark Channels are already available to stream over outlets including YouTube TV and FrndlyTV. Frndly TV also offers its subscribers Hallmark's VOD service Hallmark Movies Now as an add-on.
Hallmark also launched an AVOD channel on Xumo in 2020.
“We’re proud to enter this partnership with Peacock and bring our widely beloved Hallmark content to their subscribers,” Hallmark Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas said. “The opportunity to provide our devoted fanbase access to all three of Hallmark’s linear networks will allow our audience to continue to grow and connect in meaningful ways.” ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
