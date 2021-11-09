YouTube To Stream Hallmark Channels

Crown Media has struck a deal with YouTube TV to launch its suite of networks on the streaming service.

YouTube already streams the company's VOD offering, Hallmark Movies Now, as an option, but it will now offer Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama over the top.

The move comes as Hallmark continues to score with its Countdown to Christmas marathon that began even before Halloween.

"Our content, rooted in celebration, joy, optimism, and human connection, has never been more in demand, and we are confident the addition of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama adds tremendous value to YouTube TV’s offerings and will be instant favorites among subscribers," said Crown Media President Wonya Lucas.

"We're excited to partner with Crown Media Family Networks to deliver all three of Hallmark’s linear channels to our YouTube TV members, including Hallmark Channel," said Paul Snow, co-head of YouTube TV content partnerships. "We know that our members love this content, and it's the perfect time to introduce these channels to YouTube TV as we head into the holiday season."