Frndly TV Launching Hallmark Movies Now as Add-On Channel

Frndly TV, the low-priced streaming TV provider featuring wholesome programming, said it is launching Hallmark Movies Now video-on-demand service as an add-on for subscribers.

Subscribers to Frndly TV, who already get three Hallmark Networks--Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama--as part of its core $5.99 a month month package, can also subscribe to Hallmark Movies Now for a supplemental charge of $5.99 month.

Frndly TV subscribers will also have an option to get Hallmark Movies & Mysteries for $59.99 annually.

“We are pleased to make Hallmark Movies Now an option for all of our customers just in time for the Holiday season,” said Michael McKenna, chief programming officer of Frndly TV. “Those customers that want even more Hallmark on-demand content can elect to purchase the add-on service, while we still keep our current affordable price structure in place for everyone.”

Hallmark Movies Now, launched in 2017, grew to more than 1 million subscribers in 2020. The commercial-free service is available on a number of platforms including Comcast’s X1, Cox’s Contour and YouTube TV.

Frndly TV ended 2020 with 440,000 subscribers. This year, it has managed to add several networks including Cinedigm’s Dove Channel, Allen Media Group’s Recipe.TV and Local Now, Sony’s Get-TV, FETV and country music channel Circle TV to its lineup without increasing its monthly charte to consumers. Frndly TV’s basic service now features 21 channels.