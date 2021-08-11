Frndly TV Adds Circle to Streaming Channel Lineup

One of the country music shows on Circle

Low-cost, family-friendly streaming service Frndly TV said it is adding country music and lifestyle network Circle to its channel lineup, effective Aug. 11.

Adding Circle increases the number of channels Frndly TV provides to subscribers to 21, up seven since February.

Adding programming hasn’t forced Frndly TV to boost its price. Subscriptions start at $5.99 a month.

“We’ve had our eye on Circle Network since its launch,” said Michael McKenna, chief programming officer of Frndly TV. “The Country lifestyle is Americana and we are beyond elated to add Circle to our channel lineup. Ryman Hospitality and Gray TV have created a fantastic channel that we are proud to offer to our customers.”

Circle launched in 2020. It’s programming included original programming, series including The Jeff Foxworthy Show and Larry the Cable Guy, live concerts and travel shows. Circle’s VOD library will be available to Frndly TV customers in a few weeks, the companies said.

“It’s great to be welcomed into the Frndly TV lineup. We aim to create content that is suitable for audiences of all ages and look forward to reaching additional families across the country with this new partnership,” said Drew Reifenberger, general manager of Circle.

Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and Gray Television.