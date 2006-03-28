NBCUC Forms New Marketing/Ad Exec Team

NBC Universal Cable (NBCUC) has created a new field marketing and local ad sales executive team. The group will support the cable affiliate sales team and provide assistance for all affiliate markeing and local-ad-sales initiatives across all of NBCUC’s cable networks.

The team will report to VP, National Accounts, Affiliate Field Marketing and Local Ad Sales Brian Hunt.

Within the team, Carla Carey, Laureen Lane and Maria Murrow were upped from managers to directors.

Lane, director of affiliate filed marketing and ad sales, Southeast region, will oversee Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Delaware.

Murro, director of affiliate filed marketing and ad sales, Western region, will manage Southern California, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Alaska, Hawaii and Kansas.

Carey will oversee Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Utah, Colorado and Nebraska. Additionally, she and Murrow will both supervise the Los Angeles designated marketing area. Murrow will handle affiliate marketing and Carey will oversee local ad sales.