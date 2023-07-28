NBC’s New Fall Originals Are ‘The Irrational’ and ‘Found’

Scripted shows hard to come by amidst the strike, but NBC’s fall schedule features two rookie dramas. The Irrational, about a renowned professor of behavioral science (played by Jesse L. Martin) who showcases his unique expertise in an array of high-stakes cases, starts Monday, September 25.

The Irrational is based on Dan Ariely’s book Predictably Irrational. The cast also includes Maahra Hill and Travina Springer. Arika Lisanne Mittman, Mark Goffman, Sam Baum and David Frankel executive produce.

Found, about a public relations specialist looking out for missing persons while hiding a secret of her own, and starring Shanola Hampton, debuts October 3. The cast also features Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Kelli Williams.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Sonay Hoffman, Lindsay Dunn and Leigh Redman executive produce.

The Irrational comes after the two-hour season premiere of The Voice September 25, with Reba McEntire joining Voice coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan.

NBC is holding the last two episodes of summer standout America’s Got Talent until Premiere Week, and they air September 26-27. On September 27, an AGT repeat leads into the two-hour season finale. Last summer’s AGT finale aired September 14.

The inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards, an extension of the People’s Choice Awards, happens September 28 on NBC and Peacock. Little Big Town hosts.

New episodes of reboots Quantum Leap and Magnum P.I. start Wednesday, October 4, following a Chicago repeat, and season three of hospital drama Transplant premieres Thursday, October 5, leading out of a Law & Order rerun. Dateline NBC follows.

As the writers’ strike continues, several broadcast shows are coming from Canada, including Transplant and The CW shows Sullivan’s Crossing, Run the Burbs and Son of a Critch.

Fridays on NBC also feature Dateline NBC, starting September 29, while game show The Wall moves into the Friday 8 p.m. slot November 3.

New episodes of NBC series stream the next day on Peacock.

Premieres for Night Court, Extended Family, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU will be announced later.

The midseason and summer will have an as yet untitled America’s Got Talent spinoff, Deal or No Deal Island, Password, Tom Hanks wildlife show The Americas, dramas Law & Order: Organized Crime and La Brea and comedy Lopez vs. Lopez.